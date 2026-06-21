Young Brewster Delivers Memorable Father’s Day Gift with Top CPEA Performance 

From left: Former Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward Dr. Orando Brewster, his son Orijé Orando Brewster who placed in the top 10, nationally for CPEA, and his mother – Mrs Latheisha Brewster.

By Admin. Updated 2:27 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

For most 11-year-olds, the weeks after the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) are a time for games, football, and enjoying newfound freedom.

For Orijé Orando Brewster, 11, of the Kingstown Preparatory School, that carefree period was interrupted by news that would make this Father’s Day one his family is unlikely to forget.

The young student secured an impressive 7th place among boys and 10th overall nationally in the 2026 CPEA, according to preliminary results released by the Ministry of Education.

Ironically, Orijé was not anxiously awaiting the results.

“I was at home in my bedroom playing games because CPEA is over,” he recalled.

When someone messaged him claiming he had placed sixth among boys, he dismissed it as a prank. Nevertheless, he asked his mother to collect his results from school.

“She waited for an hour or so. I was on my device playing games as usual,” he said.

The reality of the achievement only began to sink in when his sister called him downstairs their home in Texeira Road, Layou to await their parents’ return.

“I expected probably top 20,” he admitted.

A few minutes later, his mother arrived home smiling broadly and handed him his results.

“Seventh for boys and 10th overall. It was a really happy moment for me.”

The achievement places Orijé among the country’s highest-performing students. Ministry data show that 1,557 of the 1,760 students who sat the examination met the prescribed standard, representing 88.47 per cent of candidates.

Despite his strong performance, Orijé said Language Arts proved particularly challenging.

“I found the Language Arts exam very difficult.”

Mathematics, however, was a different story.

“I expected 100 per cent, but got 92 percent,” he said with a smile.

For Orijé’s father, Dr. Orando Brewster, a medical doctor and former parliamentary representative for Central Leeward, the accomplishment carried special significance on Father’s Day.

“I am very proud of his achievements,” he said.

Reflecting on his years balancing public service with parenthood, Dr. Brewster said family always remained a priority.

“On most days, my role as a father was more important than that of a parliamentarian,” he said.

He recalled taking his son to school, having him spend lunch periods at his office, and ensuring he had support even when ministerial duties became demanding.

“It wasn’t an easy task because having a young one who requires a lot of attention and managing a large ministerial portfolio wasn’t easy. But I did the best I could.”

He credited a broad support network, including family members, office staff, teachers and community members, for helping to nurture his son’s development.

“He had a good support system. Even some of my staff members played a critical role. They always looked out for his best interest.”

Dr. Brewster described the result as a proud milestone not only for the family but also for the community in which Orijé was raised.

“He has the best results in the family. He has outdone me,” he said. “He was raised in the same village in which we grew up. The community celebrated him.”

“It takes a family and a community,” he added. “I couldn’t ask for a better Father’s Day gift.”

The family spent the day at church reflecting on the significance of the accomplishment.

“We reflected on what it means for us as a family, as a church and as a community.”

While academic success is part of Orijé’s story, it is far from the whole story.

The young achiever enjoys football, music, cycling and spending time outdoors. His mother, Latheisha Brewster, a school principal, said he is also a bass guitar player who enjoys trips to the beach with neighbours and friends.

Following the release of the results, Orijé said he felt a sense of relief.

“I felt very free after the results.”

His father believes that balance has been important to his son’s development.

“I do not put a lot of pressure on my children,” Dr. Brewster said. “I am more the relaxed type. His mother is more driven. She is a teacher and a principal, and I was a teacher as well. That background helped us to balance things.”

Describing his son as a quick learner, he said Orijé often engages both parents in spirited discussions.

“He loves to challenge his parents on different topics. He challenges me on science-related things and challenges his mother on language-related topics.”

Despite his young age, Orijé already has a vision for the kind of world he would like to see.

“I want to see equality becoming more common,” he said.

He also hopes that students from disadvantaged backgrounds will receive greater support.

“I would like to see more support and resources to help students from disadvantaged backgrounds move forward.”

Preparation for CPEA began long before examination day.

Orijé said that at the start of Grade Five he attended sessions at his mother’s Level Up Learning Academy at the Layou Learning Resource Centre before formally enrolling in Mathematics and Language Arts classes during Grade Six.

In addition to extra lessons, he practised past papers from CPEA and other regional and international exit examinations. His father noted that he also spent considerable time conducting educational research on YouTube.

Asked what advice he would give to future candidates, Orijé’s response was straightforward:

“Don’t stress, balance things and practise a lot.”

He also expressed gratitude to those who helped shape his educational journey, including his family, church, teachers, the wider community and Rainbow Unique Pre-School, which he credited for providing a strong foundation.

END