Union Island gears up for hurricane season with multi-hazard public awareness week

A Hurricane Preparedness Public Awareness Community Whistle stop was held in Union Island yesterday, as part of the Multi-Hazard Public Awareness Week of Activities.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is hosting the activities in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Coordinating Unit (CDEMA CU)

The activities also included a Community Emergency Response Equipment Training at the National Emergency Management Organization’s Warehouse at Clifton.

There was also a visit to Palm Island to orient persons on the various components of the island’s vulnerability and the emergency management structure that is in place.

The day’s activities ended with a meeting to elect members to serve on the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee.

The activities will culminate today with a meeting of the Union Island District Disaster Committee and a visit to Petit St. Vincent and Carriacou to discuss emergency management procedures.

The activities throughout the week also included sessions on existing and emerging Emergency Management and Disaster Risk Reduction issues on Union Island; the 2024 hurricane season, the National Tsunami Program; the ongoing dry spell and implications for the health and well-being of residents.

The Union Island Multi-Hazard Public Awareness Week of Activities is funded by the CDEMA Building the Resilience of the CARICFORUM States to Disaster Risks and Climate Change Impacts (BRICS) Project financed by the European Union, EDF 11. This week of activities also forms part of Activity 3: Project – Strengthening the National Tsunami Early Warning System in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. –