Upstage Xperience Calypso Tent to host first show of the season

The Upstage Xperience Calypso Tent will officially launch its Calypso season this evening with its first show at the Russell’s Auditorium.

Tent leader, Shaunelle McKenzie tells NBC News eighteen Calypsonians will be on stage tonight.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/LATER-ON1.mp3

McKenzie says this evening’s showcase begins at 8pm and she is encouraging the public to go out and support what she describes as great Calypso music.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/LATER-ON2.mp3