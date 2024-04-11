Vincentians encouraged to report suspected cases of child abuse to the authorities

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Vincentians encouraged to report suspected cases of child abuse to the authorities
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Corporal Romaica Jordan attached to the Sexual Offences Unit in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is encouraging Vincentians to say something you if they suspect a child is being…

 