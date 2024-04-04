Vincentians in Taiwan safe following 7.4 magnitude earthquake

The Vincentian community has fared well following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the coastal city of Hualien in the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Ambassador of St Vincent and the Grenadines to Taiwan Her Excellency Andrea Bowman says they are standing with Taiwan and lending as much support as they can at this time.

Ambassador Bowman says that all Vincentians in Taiwan are coping well following the earthquake, which has been described as the worst in 25 years.

So far, 9 persons have lost their lives, 821 injured and 132 remain trapped.

Photo Credit : BBC News/ Reuters