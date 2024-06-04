Vincentians urged to stay vigilant throughout hurricane season

Vincentians are being urged to remain vigilant during the Hurricane Season as it only takes one period of inclement weather to cause significant damage.

This reminder was issued by Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Meteorological Services, Gregory Cato during the face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Cato says while forecast models might show that November is the wettest month and could potentially be the busiest period of the Hurricane Season, significant damage can occur during any of the months within the season.

He says past experiences have shown that people should always be prepared.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/AFFECTED.mp3