Weather changes causing grave concern

Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Met Office Gregory Cato says that Vincentians should be worried about the changing weather.

Cato who was speaking on the Round Table Talk on VC3 says there is evidence to support climate change with the need for sea defense on the coast, due to rising sea levels.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/WEATHER-CHANGE.mp3

And, Senior Engineer, technician and head of water resources at Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) Danroy Ballantyne says that at the CWSA there’s some concern about climate change.

Ballantyne explains that in 2023 the wet season, was one of lowest for a ten year average, adding that the CWSA saw a 50 per cent reduction in rainfall in October and November.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/WEATHER-CHANGE1.mp3

Ballantyne further notes that the CWSA is also seeing extremities in terms of rainfall, leading to the shutdown of water systems due high turbidity levels.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/WEATHER-CHANGE2.mp3

He says that climate change is here and there needs to be some level of concern.