World Forestry Day to be observed this month

This country is preparing to join its global counterparts to observe World Forestry Day later this month.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence says World Forestry Day will be observed on March 21st with the theme “Forest and Innovation”.

He says his Department will be hosting a series of programs to further educate the public about the importance of forests to livelihoods.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/FORESTRY-DAY1.mp3

Providence is appealing to the public to learn more about the importance of the nation’s forests and to protect them for future generations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/FORESTRY-DAY2.mp3