Acting PM provides updates on several activities in SVG

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel says government has been working assiduously on the improvement and development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Daniel was providing an update on several activities taking place in SVG on NBC Radio this morning.

One of the activities highlighted was the hosting of the Sandals Star Awards, which attracted hundreds of Tourism Industry Travel Advisors.

The acting Prime Minister says he received good reviews about the event held to recognize Leading Sales Executives for their performance in the Tourism Industry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/DANIEL-AND-SANDALS.mp3

Minister Daniel says Sandals has been contributing significantly to the local Tourism Sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/DANIEL-AND-SANDALS1.mp3