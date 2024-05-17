Vincy Mas 2024 Carnival Season to kick Off with spectacular launch in Kingstown

Vincy Mas 2024 will be officially launched in Kingstown today.

The Carnival Development Corporation will host the launching ceremony in collaboration with the ICC World Cup Trophy Tour under the theme “Runs and Rhythms”.

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams says patrons will be treated to a spectacular event which will include a DNA Parade which will commence at the Financial Complex.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/RICKY-CARNIVAL.mp3

Adams says the official Vincy Mas calendar of activities will begin on Friday June 28th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/RICKY-CARNIVAL1.mp3

The official launching ceremony will begin at 7pm and will include addresses from Minister of Culture, Carlos James and Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams.