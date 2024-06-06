Corporal of Police Vandy Bruce to be accorded full military funeral by RSVGPF

Corporal of Police Vandy Bruce will be accorded a full military funeral on Sunday.

A Police press release says the funeral will be held at the Lauders Deliverance Baptist Church. Viewing of the body and tributes will commence at 11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at noon (midday). The interment will take place at the MC Fun Cemetery.

Superintendent of Police, Joel James will command the parade with Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nigel Butcher as Adjutant.

The release says Corporal Bruce died tragically on Sunday 26 May 2024. He was driving along the Hopewell Public Road on his way home when his vehicle went over a bridge and landed in the river below. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Corporal Bruce died as a result of Multiple Trauma due to Motor Vehicle Accident and Cardiac Tamponade.

The Late Corporal Bruce loyally served the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a member of the constabulary for over thirty-two (32) years. He was enlisted on February 12, 1992.

He was a well-rounded and experienced officer who worked at several police stations and units across the police force, and his last deployment was at the Port Police Security Unit.

The Commissioner of Police and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Late Corporal Vandy Bruce during this difficult time of grief.

Photo : RSVG Police Force/Facebook