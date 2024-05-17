CWSA expanding water supply infrastructure in light of rising demands

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority is implementing additional water supply sources to meet the increasing demands of households and hotel establishments locally.

General Manager of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Winsbert Quow says work is currently being done on a project in the Vermont Valley.

He says they are continually working to ensure Water is available for both domestic and manufacturing uses.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SUPPLY-SOSURCES.mp3

Quow also spoke about the installation of a storage tank at Twenty Hill.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SUPPLY-SOSURCES1.mp3