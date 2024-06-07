NBC Radio hosts ‘Fun Under The Lights’ Cricket event

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) is preparing to hold a major Cricket event at its Parking Lot in Kingstown this Friday as preparations continue for this country’s hosting of matches in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

In an interview with NBC News, Senior Announcer Johnny Straker said the event dubbed “Fun Under The Lights” will bowl off at 7pm on Friday evening.

Straker says during the event ten tickets to the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup will also be given away while the public participates in the fun cricketing activities and mingle with the Management and Staff at NBC Radio.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/FUN-UNDER-THE-LIGHTS1.mp3

Straker says this Friday’s Fun Under The Lights event promises to be a great program and encouraged members of the public to support the event.

He reiterates that there is no admission fee for the event and no registration fee for the different activities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/FUN-UNDER-THE-LIGHTS2.mp3