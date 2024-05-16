CWSA exploring alternative sources for fresh water

Manager of the Central Water and Sewage Authority Winsbert Quow has announced that the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) is currently exploring other sources for fresh water.

The announcement was made a press conference yesterday where the authority updated the country on the worsening condition at our water storage systems.

Quow said under the World Bank funded Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), the CWSA is looking to construct its first solar powered ground water extraction system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CWSA-UPDATE-4.mp3

Senior Engineer at the CWSA Marco Audaine said the CWSA is looking to explore ground water in the Marriaqua and Vermont Valley, using noninvasive technology.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CWSA-UPDATE-5.mp3