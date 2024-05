Minister of Agriculture , Saboto Caesar said that 2024 is going to be a special year for fisher folk in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/FISHING.mp3

The Minister also encouraged the fishers to participate in the conservation programmes spearheaded by the Ministry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/FISHING-1.mp3