GHS hosts 4th edition of the Gillis Francis Mathematics Competition

The St. Vincent Girl’s High School hosted the 4th edition of the Gillis Francis Mathematics Competition for third form students on Monday.

Delivering remarks at the event, Head of the Mathematics Department Ronnise Henry applauded the work done by the late Mr. Gillis Francis after whom the competition is named.

Henry said Francis was dedicated to teaching, particularly Mathematics and described his enthusiasm as “infectious.”

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/MATHS-COMPETITION1.mp3

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Joycelyn Blake Browne congratulated the Girls High School on celebrating a milestone – its 113th anniversary.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/MATHS-COMPETITION2.mp3

The competition was won by Williams Five Pie. BDO Square Rooters placed second and James Pythons took the third spot.