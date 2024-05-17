Hosting of the Sandals Travel Advisor Recognition Awards Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hosting the Sandals Travel Advisor Recognition (STAR) Awards, honoring the top performing travel advisors from around the world.

The event is taking place at Sandals St. Vincent, from May 13th to the 17th where they will use the opportunity to express gratitude to the Travel Advisors for their unwavering commitment to the company.

Speaking on Radio recently, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves highlighted the importance of hosting the global Travel Advisors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this time.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SANDALS-AWARDS.mp3

The last Sandals STAR Award was held five years ago.