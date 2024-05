Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has disclosed that fifteen thousand eggs are purchased bi-weekly by Sandals Resorts, from local poultry farmers.

Minister Caesar was at the time responding to a question in the House of Assembly last Thursday.

The Minister said that Sandals’ goal is to purchase 100,000 eggs monthly.

