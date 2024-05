Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has announced an initiative to gift homes to residents of North Windward and North Leeward who were displaced as a result of natural disasters.

Speaking at a Press Conference at the Cabinet Room, yesterday the Prime Minister said people who have already been allocated homes will receive their deeds for free.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/FREE-DEEDS.mp3