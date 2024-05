Vincentians have been reminded that the government offers duty free concessions on the importation of vehicles for transporting school children.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves explained that person’s purchasing mini-buses to transport school children, are often given up to 75 per cent duty free concession.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/DUTY-FREE.mp3