More than 45 million dollars will be spent this year on post-secondary and tertiary education by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Prime Minister and Minister of Tertiary Education Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

While speaking on radio recently, the Prime Minister provided a breakdown of the allocation for the 45 million dollars.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/EDUCATION-SPENDING.mp3