Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Love is in the air today as the Argyle International Airport celebrates its 7th anniversary.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Airport was built with love and creativity.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/LOVE-IS-IN-THE-AIR-REPORT.mp3