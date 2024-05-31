NEMO urges Vincentians to pay attention to Water Storage for the Hurricane Season

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season begins this Saturday, June 1st.

And.. Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes is appealing to members of the public to ensure that they have enough water storage going into the hurricane season.

Forbes says it is important for people to store adequate water as there can be major disruptions and dry spells, if the country is severely affected by inclement weather conditions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PRESERVING.mp3