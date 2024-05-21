Netball : Police Youth Club ball blazers whips Cha-Chara’s Stars

Police Youth Club Ball Blazers ran riot over CHA-CHARA’s Stars whipping them 56-3 in yesterday afternoon’s VITA Malt Development Division (4) match of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships at the Netball Centre at New Montrose here in Kingstown.

Today’s matches will see On TRAC X-CEED will face Police Youth Club Hoopers in Division (4), and later 6.00 p. m., Success Netters will face All Stars.

Both matches will also be played at the Netball Centre at New Montrose here in Kingstown.