Plans to construct more Science Laboratories are in the pipeline

Minister of Education, Curtis King says his Ministry will continue to put systems in place to allow more students to pursue Science subjects.

Addressing the 23rd Biennial Convention of the SVG Teachers Union, Minister King spoke of plans to construct more Science Laboratories in the country.

He said it is important that the areas of Science, Technology and Innovation be strengthened.

Minister of Education, Curtis King, addressing Teachers at a Teachers Union Convention held under the theme “Meeting the Challenges for the Future with Solutions that Strengthen Education and Trade Unionism”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Education officer Joycelyn Blake-Browne says that Teachers should see challenges faced over the past three years as opportunities for growth.

Deputy Chief Education Officer Joycelyn Blake-Browne addressing the Teachers’ Union 23rd Biennial Convention, at the Seventh Day Adventist Mission Conference Room at Bloc 2000.