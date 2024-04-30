Outstanding New Police Officers recognized at Police Passing out parade

At the 41st Police passing out parade at the Victoria Park on Thursday, several recruits were recognized and awarded for their outstanding performance.

The awardees were:

Most Disciplined Recruit -WPR 099 Julae Stephenson

Most Improved– WPR 092 Lanique Samuel.

Best at physical training award – WPR 054 Tiwany John and PR 113 Ranil Charles.

Best at Drill award -PR 109 Rayan Williams.

Best at Psychology; Best at Giving Evidence and Best at Police Duty Subjects – PR048 I-dron Isaacs; while WPR087 Zuleika Ross was awarded Best at Self Defence – Female .

The awards for Best for Batch 1 and Batch 2 were awarded to WPR063 Caresia Lampkin and PR 102 Jahmaine Thomas, respectively.

Meanwhile, PR 102 Jahmaine Thomas received the Best at Multi-discipline Subjects award and was also named Recruit of the Year.

He also copped the Dr. Cecil Cyrus Trophy, The Baton of Honor and the Commissioner’s Trophy for exceptional performance during training.