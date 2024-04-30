WPP Orthopedics mission a success

The recently concluded General Orthopedics Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been described as a huge success.

This is according to Team Leader of the General Orthopedics Medical Mission, Dr. Mark Miller during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Miller says they held a very successful mission as they saw forty-seven patients from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean islands during their Clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

He says they conducted ten surgeries during the week.

Dr. Miller also commended local health professionals for the assistance they provided to his team during the mission to ensure its success.

