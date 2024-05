Concerns have been expressed about this country’s birthrate, which Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says is falling.

The Prime Minister addressed the issue at a Media Conference on Monday, as he spoke about the progress made in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years, despite some challenges.

Prime Minister Gonsalves believes that Women should have more children to replenish the population.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SVG-BIRTHRATE.mp3