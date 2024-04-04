Prime Minister meets with road contractors

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves held a meeting yesterday with several stakeholders working on road projects across the island.

The Prime Minister explained that the meeting dealt largely with persons from Kuwait Dynamic Limited (KDL), who were contracted on the National Agricultural and Feeder Roads project in 2019.

Prime Minister Gonsalves described the work of the contracting firm as a record of underperformance.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ROADS-MEETING.mp3

The Prime Minister said a new timetable was provided and the roads should be completed by the end of the year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ROADS-MEETING1.mp3

The Prime Minister said that he also spoke to members of DIPCON the sub-contractor for KDL Limited, about work on the Ottley Hall road, and has been given the assurance that the project would be finished in good time before the end of the year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ROADS-MEETING2.mp3