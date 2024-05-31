Prime Minister Says SVG – ROC Taiwan Relationship continues to grow

The diplomatic relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan continues to grow, from strength to strength.

This statement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a Press Conference at Cabinet Room, earlier this week, following his recent trip to Taiwan.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says both countries continue to work closely for the benefit of their people and Taiwan continues to offer assistance to this country in a reasonable manner.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PM-RELATIONSHIP1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves says one of the major areas of cooperation is in education and he can foresee a longstanding relationship in this area between the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the people of the Republic of China on Taiwan.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PM-RELATIONSHIP2.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves says as this country continues with its educational development he expects to see continued exchanges of skilled professionals between both countries.

He says this will go a long way as this country continues to strive for Post-Secondary educational excellence of an international standard.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PM-RELATIONSHIP3.mp3