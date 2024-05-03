Rodney Small says marriage between Cricket and Carnival has great potential

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Cultural Ambassador Rodney Small says the marriage between Cricket and Carnival has tremendous potential in unifying the people.

Small while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program yesterday, outlined some of the common grounds for both Cricket and carnival.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CRICKET-CARNIVAL-MARRIAGE.mp3

Small says all stakeholders will work together to ensure that both Cricket and Vincy Mas creates a narrative which represents all.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SMALL-CRICKET-AND-MAS.mp3

 