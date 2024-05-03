Rose Hall Culture Fest a sucess

The Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organization has described their just concluded 16th annual Culture Fest, as a huge success.

President of the Organization, Selwyn Patterson tells NBC News the program was held last Saturday April 27th at the Rose Hall Methodist Church Playing Field.

He says the annual event met its objectives of instilling Vincentian heritage and traditions in the younger generations while uniting the young and old members of the community in an effort to emphasize the importance of culture.

Patterson said their program had participation by youths from all across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/INTERACTION1.mp3

Mr. Patterson says the youths and elders had a grand time during the culture fest and they were also able to highlight the issue where more youths are getting involved in crime and violence and use the program as a positive influence to keep the nation’s youths on a positive path.