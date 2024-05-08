Sandals Foundation partners with VSPCA

The Sandals Foundation has partnered with the Vincentian Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals effecting a four-day spay and neuter clinic for some three hundred (300) cats and dogs in the Owia, Sandy Bay and Georgetown areas.

The initiative came less than a month after its parent company, Sandals Resorts International, made St. Vincent and the Grenadines its newest home. The organisation invested over EC $5,000 towards the 2024 series of clinics, creating the platform for service beyond hotel doors.

Overpopulation of stray animals, as a result of uncontrolled breeding, results in challenges to find shelter, food shortages, and an increase in the spread of diseases among animals, reducing the quality and length of their lives, and affecting wider human settlements and establishments due to the proximity of untreated stray animals in the environment.

President of the Vincentian Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Lisa Walker, says the organisation is dedicated to humanely addressing the immediate issue of overpopulation while taking proactive steps towards long-term solutions for animal welfare.

The Sandals Foundation says it hopes to continue this vital work with partners in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to improve the lives of animals and people and inspire hope in education, the community, and the environment.