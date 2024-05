Valley Boys defeated VINLEC by 84 runs. In the weekend’s 15-overs Softball Cricket Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The scores: Valley Boys 152-7 off 15 overs (Romel Jack 77, Alex Jessop 27, Kamera Penniston 2-18, Shane Mc Dowall 2-21), VINLEC 68 (Kenroy Richardson 21 Norris Ollivierre 2-2, Alex Jessop 2-34).