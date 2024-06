State Officials are in the process of preparing title deeds for homeowners who were impacted by natural disasters here.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a Press Briefing at Cabinet Room on Monday.

The Prime Minister said what the Government has done in the area of housing is unprecedented.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/TITLE-DEEDS.mp3