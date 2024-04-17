Vincentian promoted to president of the Recording Industry Association of America

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentian Michelle Ballantyne was recently promoted to President of the Recording Industry Association of America RIAA.

Ballantyne who is the daughter of the late Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne shared some of the details of her job during the “Talk yuh Talk” program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MICHELLE-RIAA-ROLE.mp3

 

Ballantyne says every day on the job brings new challenges but the team is always constantly looking at ways to improve.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MICHELLE-CHALLENGES.mp3

