Vincentians are being advised to stay hydrated as the country continues to experience extreme heat.

The advice comes from Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John as she spoke on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/STAY-HYDRATED.mp3

John says drinking lots of water cannot be overemphasized at this time.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/STAY-HYDRATED1.mp3