Vincentians encouraged to be proactive in managing their blood pressure

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association, Janice Oliver-Creese has called on Vincentians to take proactive steps to manage their High Blood Pressure.

Speaking on NBC Radio in recognition of World Hypertension Day, Oliver-Creese said statistics show that there has been an increase in the number of cases and that women suffer from hypertension more than men.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/HYPERTENSION-CONCERNS.mp3

Oliver-Creese says persons should monitor their blood pressure regularly, as uncontrolled blood pressure can cause serious health problems.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/HYPERTENSION-CONCERNS1.mp3

World Hypertension Day was observed on Friday under the theme “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, and Live Longer.