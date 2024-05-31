World Pediatrics to begin Neurosurgical and Craniofacial mission this weekend

World Pediatrics formerly known as the World Pediatric Project (WPP) is preparing to kick off a Neurosurgical and Craniofacial Surgery Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, this weekend.

SVG Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins tells NBC News the mission commences this Saturday June 1st and the Neurosurgery Mission will be headed by Dr. Gary Tye, while the Craniofacial Surgery Mission will be headed by Dr. Jennifer Rhodes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/NEUROSURGERY1.mp3

Wiggins says this mission is expected to be another huge success as they continue to serve Vincentian children.

He is appealing to people across the country to contact the World Pediatrics office so that children with Neurosurgery and Craniofacial issues can access this much needed medical assistance.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/NEUROSURGERY2.mp3