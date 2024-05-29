WPP rebranded as World Pediatrics

SVG Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins says the World Pediatric Project (WPP) which hosts a number of Medical Missions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines throughout the year has been rebranded and is now called World Pediatrics.

Wiggins tells NBC News, they have also concluded an Orthopedics Spine Clinic Medical Mission to this country which was wrapped up over the weekend.

He says the Orthopedics Spine Clinic ran from May 18th to the 25th and was a huge success.

Wiggins says during the Orthopedics Spine Clinic they saw thirty-two patients and a total of eight surgeries were conducted during the mission at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

According to Wiggins, during this mission they saw five patients coming from Antigua, Dominica and Grenada.

