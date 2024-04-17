CED hosts seminar on Digital Economy

The issue of Digital Economy is being addressed today at a training seminar hosted by the Centre for Enterprise Development CED

The session seeks to enhance the capacity of small-scale entrepreneurs to benefit from the digital economy to build sustainable livelihoods.

Training and Education Coordinator Keisha Phillips says the CED is rolling out a series of Training programs that were developed under the Organization of American States (OAS) Women’s Economic Empowerment Project.

She highlights the importance of today’s seminar.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/DIGITAL-ECONOMY.mp3

Caribbean Project Manager for the OAS Women’s Economic Empowerment Project, Lizra Fabien says they are pleased to be associated with this project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/DIGITAL-ECONOMY1.mp3