CELAC Summit to follow similar agenda as the UN General Assembly

The 8th Summit of the Community of Latin-American and Caribbean States is expected to have a similar agenda to that of a General Assembly of the United Nations.

SVG’s Ambassador to Cuba His Excellency Elsworth John explained that all member states will speak to what they see as the current priorities for CELAC to engage in and there would be interactions with specially invited guests.

Ambassador John said that Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and secretary general of the UN Antonio Gutteres will address the opening of the summit.

There will be report on the work done by SVG as the Pro Tempore President of CELAC which will be presented by Minister of Foreign affairs Keisal Peters.