Former Senator and Governor General Deputy to be buried this Saturday

Former Senator and former Governor General’s Deputy (Ag.), Charles Cornelius James, former who passed away on February 21, 2024, will be accorded an official funeral on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Official viewing of the body will take place at the Temporary Parliament Building at Calliaqua, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Officials and dignitaries will be invited to the viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Viewing for the general public will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place at the New Life Ministries Church, North Union, commencing at 1:00 p.m. From 12:30 to 1.00 p.m., there will be a viewing and tribute period before this. Interment will be at the Sans Souci Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the state will be flown at half-mast on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines takes this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to the family of the late Mr. Charles Cornelius James during this period of bereavement.

