SVG Observes International Labour Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community to observe International Labour Day today under the theme “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate”.

And, Minister of Industry and Labour, Saboto Caesar, has highlighted the importance of the day, which symbolizes the struggles and achievements of workers.

In an address to mark the day, Minister Caesar spoke about the significance of this year’s theme.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/LABOUR-DAY1.mp3

Minister Caesar urged workers to reflect on the importance of the day, and restated the Government’s commitment to promoting the welfare of workers across all sectors.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/LABOUR-DAY2.mp3