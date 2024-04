Government has spent some two-million dollars to enhance security surveillance at both the Kingstown and Campden Park Container Ports.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio on Sunday that two scanners are now fully operational at the ports

He says the aim is to curb the illegal firearms trade.

