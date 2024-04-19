Fisheries sector seeking creative ways to enhance the Fishing Industry

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture continues to look at creative ways to enhance the country’s Fishing Industry.

Senior Fisheries Officer, Chris Isaacs says this is being carried out under the Food Insecurity Project which is being funded by the World Bank and aims to establish a fast, cost-effective and sustainable food production system in SVG.

The project is a joint effort of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, along with the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology.

Isaacs says the work to enhance this country’s fishing industry is being carried out under The Unleashing the Blue Economy of The Caribbean Project also known as UBEC.

Isaacs says the countries under the UBEC Project namely St. Lucia, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have triggered the Contingency Emergency Response Component, to respond to possible challenges that they may encounter in relation to food security.

He says as a result of this, these countries have turned to the Fisheries Sector to bolster their food security.

