Government to continue enhancement of Technical and Vocational Education

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says the Government will continue to provide the necessary resources towards the enhancement of Technical and Vocational Education.

He says funding for this Sector was discussed during the World Bank Spring Meetings held in Washington DC recently.

Minister Gonsalves says young people will continue to receive training to equip them with the skill sets for the job market.

