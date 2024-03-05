Grenadian escapees to be repatriated to Grenada

The three Grenadians who escaped custody there, appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court yesterday for sentencing, after they pleaded guilty to four counts of immigration-related offences on February 26, 2024.

Senior Magistrate, Colin John issued a Removal Order for the men to be repatriated to Grenada.

He further remanded them into custody at His Majesty’s Prison until preparations are finalized for their removal from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commissioner of Police (Acting), Enville Williams thanked the officers who were involved in the operation that recaptured the fugitives and members of the public who assisted the police in doing so.

Williams particularly commended the police officers for their valiant effort, members of the SVG Coast Guard Service who conducted search and rescue operations for the missing persons, and residents of the community of Petit Bordel for refusing to provide a haven for the escapees.

The three Grenadians who escaped from the South St. George Police Station on February 18th, were later apprehended in St. Vincent.