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Local News

Labourer Dies After Falling from Breadfruit Tree in Arnos Vale 

22 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on One News SVG.

By Admin. Updated 8:22 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

A 59-year-old labourer from Arnos Vale has died after reportedly falling from a breadfruit tree near his home on Monday (June 22).

The deceased has been identified as Raymond Elwin Jackson, 59, of Arnos Vale.

According to reports, Jackson fell from a breadfruit tree located next to his residence and sustained injuries. 

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner at around 1:20 p.m.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be performed on his body to determine the exact cause of death. 

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

END

 

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