Labourer Dies After Falling from Breadfruit Tree in Arnos Vale 

By Admin. Updated 8:22 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A 59-year-old labourer from Arnos Vale has died after reportedly falling from a breadfruit tree near his home on Monday (June 22).

The deceased has been identified as Raymond Elwin Jackson, 59, of Arnos Vale.

According to reports, Jackson fell from a breadfruit tree located next to his residence and sustained injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner at around 1:20 p.m.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be performed on his body to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

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