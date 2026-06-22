Local News
Labourer Dies After Falling from Breadfruit Tree in Arnos Vale
22 June 2026
This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
By Admin. Updated 8:22 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).
A 59-year-old labourer from Arnos Vale has died after reportedly falling from a breadfruit tree near his home on Monday (June 22).
The deceased has been identified as Raymond Elwin Jackson, 59, of Arnos Vale.
According to reports, Jackson fell from a breadfruit tree located next to his residence and sustained injuries.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner at around 1:20 p.m.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be performed on his body to determine the exact cause of death.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.
END
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