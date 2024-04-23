Minister Daniel delivered remarks at CARDTP workshop

Minister with responsibility for Land and Surveys, Montgomery Daniel has said that land is a limited resource that is in high demand, therefore, land management is crucial.

Minister Daniel was delivering remarks at the opening of a three-day workshop yesterday, as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project – CARDTP.

The workshop is geared towards the implementation of a Single Window for Land and Property Transactions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister pointed out that lands are needed for housing, agriculture, infrastructure and recreation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/DANIEL-CARDTP.mp3

Minister Daniel spoke about problems faced over the years with the implementation of land management systems.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/DANIEL-CARDTP1.mp3

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves says the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project is part of the overall quest of the Government to build a modern economy.

The Prime Minister says the existing system for land and property transactions is time-consuming and expensive and needs to be changed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/PM-CARDTP.mp3